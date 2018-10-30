Journey Cassette Mistaken for Suspicious Package

The recent rash of mail bombs sent to prominent Democrats and media outlets have put many people on the alert for suspicious packages. Earlier this morning (Nov. 30), police were called to a building in Charlotte, N.C. to investigate a potential explosive, but, fortunately, the contents of the package were simply a cassette by Journey .

As reported by WBTV , the mail room in the Duke Energy Building in Charlotte received a manila envelope that was from out of state and addressed by hand. Employees called the police, who brought in a bomb squad and a K-9 unit to investigate. The building was evacuated and nearby roads were shut down. However, it turned out to be a false alarm, although the sender's motives for sending the tape, as well as whether it was a specific Journey album or a homemade mix, are not yet known.

Last week, pipe bombs were sent to 14 addresses , including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, the New York offices of CNN and several other Democrats and critics of the Trump administration. In every instance, the packages were intercepted before they could cause any damage.

On Friday, Cesar Sayoc was arrested in Plantation, Fla., in connection with the mailings. He was reportedly living in a van that was covered with pro-Donald Trump and anti-Democratic messages, and according to a former boss, self-identified as a white supremacist. The 56-year-old Sayoc, who has been arrested on nine previous occasions on such charges as grand theft, battery and drug possession, is facing at least five federal counts. If convicted, he could serve up to 48 years in prison.