How about Kids , but by Jonah Hill ? That’s a gist of Hill’s latest project, which finds him behind the camera for the very first time.

A24 debuted the first trailer for Mid90s today, a Los Angeles-set coming-of-age skater drama that might as well be the more boyish counterpart to Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade . Similarly following a young 13-year-old navigating the woes of young adulthood, Hill’s film, which he wrote and directed, looks like a much lighter version of Larry Clarke’s 1995 Kids ; think diet Harmony Korine.

It stars Sunny Suljic – if his innocent cute face made you feel immediately concerned and disturbed, you probably remember him as Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman’s son in last year’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer – as Stevie, a kid who likes to snoop around his other brother’s room, skate with friends, and sit outside gas stations. You know, the usual nothingness kids of the ‘90s did to waste away the long summer days. The rest of the cast includes Lucas Hedges – what a year for him! – as Stevie’s tough older brother, Katherine Waterston , and Jarrod Carmichael. Here’s the official synopsis:

Mid90s follows Stevie, a thirteen-year-old in 90s-era LA who spends his summer navigating between his troubled home life and a group of new friends that he meets at a Motor Avenue skate shop.

Prepare to be taken back to the lazy skater days of your youth when Mid90s hits theaters October 19.