Jon Bon Jovi Writes Note to Excuse Band’s Opening Act From School

Getting a good education is one of the most important things our school-aged youth can do, and students should strive for perfect attendance whenever possible. On the other hand, if you have an opportunity to skip class in order to open for Bon Jovi, you've got to take it.

Such was the conundrum recently facing the members of Texas trio the Contagious, who were tapped to open for Bon Jovi at the Dallas stop on their current tour. It would be a milestone gig for most groups, but this story has an added twist: Contagious members Mac Johnson (guitar and vocals), Cayden Diebold (bass) and Jake Douglas (drums) are all sophomores in high school.

Far from your average high school band, the Contagious have received lots of favorable local press, so when they were picked to open for Bon Jovi in Dallas, it wasn't exactly a bolt out of the blue — and the faculty at their high school were no doubt aware the show was a big next step in a career that's been building for some time. Still, Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi did the band members a solid, writing a note excusing their absence for the show.

The note, shared to the Contagious Facebook page, points out that they "were busy being my opening act (and kicking butt!)" while absent — an excuse which, presumably, saved Johnson, Diebold and Douglas from extra makeup work or detention.

The odds that the Contagious will go on to open for other well-known acts seem pretty high, but it's unlikely they'll be left with many stories this sweetly memorable. While they keep building toward their big breakthrough, check out the group's music at their ReverbNation page.