Jon Anderson Announces New Solo Album and Spring U.S. Tour

Jon Anderson 's first solo album since 2011 will feature former Yes bandmates Steve Howe , Alan White and the late Chris Squire . Titled 1,000 Hands , the album is due on March 31.

"I've spent long periods of time making some records, but I’ve never taken a journey quite like this one," Anderson said in a news release. "To say that 1,000 Hands has been a long time in coming would be quite an understatement, but I'm thrilled that it’s finally a reality and that my fans will now be able to hear it. And I think they'll be delighted to hear music that's timeless. It's one of the best things I've ever done."

Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull , Billy Cobham, Jean-Luc Ponty and Chick Corea also take guest turns on 1,000 Hands , which will be accompanied by a spring U.S. tour. The concerts get underway on March 11 in Orlando. Dates, cities and venues can be found below; additional shows will be announced later. Check his website for more details.

Anderson actually began work on 1,000 Hands , which was then titled Uzlot , 30 years ago. Those sessions included both White and Squire, who lost a battle with cancer in 2015. "Before you knew it, I started getting involved in other projects and tours, and years went by," Anderson said. "I would listen to the tapes from time to time and think, 'This could have been a great album! One day I’ll finish it.'"

Producer Michael T. Franklin returned to work on the project with Anderson about a year and a half ago. "Our ideas still matched," Anderson noted. "Michael knew everything I wanted to do and how I wanted the music to sound, so we agreed to go for it."

Anderson eventually added four more songs to the project. Newer sessions included a list of other musical friends that eventually grew to include Steve Morse of Deep Purple , Rick Derringer, Jonathan Cain of Journey and the Tower of Power horns, among others. "That's where the title 1,000 Hands comes from, all of the brilliant musicians who played a part in making the record," Anderson said.

Yes split with Anderson in 2004; his only solo album since then has been Survival and Other Stories , released seven years later. More recently, he co-founded an offshoot band called Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman .

Jon Anderson's '1,000 Hands' U.S. Spring Tour

3/11-12 – Orlando, FL, Disney Epcot

3/29 – Lynn, MA, Lynn Auditorium

3/31 – Cleveland, OH, Hard Rock Rocksino

4/1 – Annapolis, MD, Maryland Creative Arts Center

4/3 – Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse

4/4 – Englewood, NJ, Bergen PAC

4/6 – Collingswood, NH, Scottish Rite Auditorium

4/7 – Derry, NH, Tupelo Music Hall

4/9 – Reading, PA, Santander PAC

4/11 – St. Charles, IL, Arcada Theatre

4/12 - Waukegan, IL, Genesee Theatre

4/14 – Munhall, PA, Carnegie of Holmstead Music Hall

4/15 – Wilkes Barre, PA, FM Kirby Center

4/17 – TBD

4/19 – Milwaukee, WI, Marcus Center for the Arts

4/20 – Kansas City, TBD

4/23 – Tucson, AZ, The Fox Theater

4/24 – TBD

4/26 – Los Angeles, CA, Saban Theatre

4/27 – Las Vegas, NV, Cannery Casino

5/1 – TBD

5/3 – Houston, TX, TBD

5/4 – TBD

5/6 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

5/8 – Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theatre

5/10 – Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center Fundraiser

5/11 – Biloxi, MS, Beau Rivage Casino

5/12 – Arlington, TX, Kaaboo Texas

7/9 – Detroit, MI, Rocking on the River

