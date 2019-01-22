Johnsonville Recalling Sausage Patties Over Contamination

More sausage problems , this time Johnsonville products are being recalled. The USDA has issued a food recall for "Raw Ground Frozen Cheddar Cheese and Bacon Flavored Pork Patty Products." Here's labeling information.

The product is being recalled after consumers complained of finding black rubber material in the patties. Sausage products from 2 different companies were recalled after metal was found in their products.

The following products were shipped nationwide and available at some WalMart stores.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR”

The USDA's website has more information on the recall. Government officials will release more specific retail outlets where the products were sold once they are compiled.