Johnsonville Grillers Recalled in CNY

Approximately 48,371 pounds of raw ground pork patty products that may be contaminated has been recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service ( FSIS ).

Johnsonville, LLC, a Sheboygan Falls, has recalled approximately 48,371 pounds of raw ground pork patty products that may be contaminated with black rubber after receiving three consumer complaints. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The raw ground frozen pork patties were produced and packaged on Sept. 27, 2018, Oct. 17, 2018, and Oct. 18, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 7/24/2019” represented on the label.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/13/2019” represented on the label.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) plastic bag in a carton of frozen “Johnsonville Grillers CHEDDAR CHEESE & BACON FLAVOR” with “Best Flavor By: 8/14/2019” represented on the label.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “34225” printed on the carton end under the “Best Flavor By” date. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Johnsonville Consumer Relations, at (888) 556-2728.