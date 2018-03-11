‘Episode IX’ Will Be John Williams’ Last ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Star Wars wouldn’t be what it is today without the legend John Williams providing the movies with distinct, unforgettable themes. He’s so far been a staple of all three trilogies and will officially be back for Episode IX , but after that, he’s done.

Williams told radio station KUSC (via Consequence of Sound ) that, following the conclusion of this new trilogy, he’s finished with the franchise.

We know JJ Abrams is preparing one [ Star Wars movie] now that I will hopefully do next year for him. I look forward it. It will round out a series of nine, that will be quite enough for me.

Williams has provided the soundtrack for the last eight Star Wars movies, but has left scoring duties for the two spinoffs, Rogue One and the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story , to other composers: Michael Giacchino provided music for Rogue One , and John Powell will score Solo with a small theme assist from Williams.

Williams also gifted his concert works, his scores, and sketchbooks to the Julliard School, his alma mater.

Since my earliest days as a fledgling piano student, I have looked up to the Juilliard School as the Mecca for the study of music in our country and beyond. It’s therefore a privilege for me to donate my sketches, papers, and scores to Juilliard, to be made available to those students particularly interested in the intimate processes of film scoring.

Williams’ work can next be heard in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom .