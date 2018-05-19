Keanu’s Comin’ in First ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Teaser
You know the drill: John Wick is thinkin’ he’s back. He’s got a dog, a set of guns tailored to fit his needs as well as his high-end Italian suits, and he’s coming for you. As foretold by the action gods, Keanu Reeves is back for another intense chapter in the John Wick franchise — and as evidenced by the first teaser, you have exactly one year until he arrives. Get ready.
The first teaser debuted on the official John Wick: Chapter 3 Twitter account and we’re just excited enough to overlook the fact that this looks like a video game cut scene:
“Be seeing you” is not something you want to hear from an exceptionally-skilled and vengeful assassin. Chapter 3, directed by Chad Stahelski (who co-directed John Wick with David Leitch before going solo on Chapter 2), picks up where the previous film left off, with Wick on the run from every assassin in the friggin’ world:
John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons… he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s ‘Excommunicado’ – membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.
Ian McShane, Common, Laurence Fishburne and Ruby Rose are reprising their roles in the upcoming sequel, with The Wolverine’s Hiroyuki Sanada reportedly playing the main antagonist this time around. John Wick: Chapter 3 hits theaters on May 17, 2019.