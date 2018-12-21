New dogs. New co-star. Same old John Wick.

This is the first new photo for John Wick: Chapter 3 , the conclusion of the trilogy of violent action flicks starring Keanu Reeves as a former assassin who decides maybe he’s ready to not be a former anything anymore. In John Wick , he got revenge for the death of his slain dog. (His wife gave him that puppy!) In the second, uh, what happened in that one again? I dunno, he killed a lot of people. That’s what John Wick does in these movies.

The photo above shows Reeves with new co-star Halle Berry as Sofia, a woman who, according to Reeves in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly , “has a past with John.” He seeks her out because he’s still on the run following the events of John Wick: Chapter 2 and he is “going to find her to see if she can help me.”

Here’s another picture of Reeves as Wick walking in the rain, because he is a sad man who cannot afford an umbrella.

Sofia’s dogs are Belgian Malinois. Director Chad Stahelski told EW how they fit into the overall doggie theme of the John Wick iverse:

‘Whereas John’s puppy was symbolic of his wife, Halle’s two dogs are symbolic of someone she’s lost,’ says director Chad Stahelski, adding that they developed an action sequence around her ‘canine assistants ... They work very well tactically.’

Bullets and dog biscuits: The John Wick Story. John Wick: Chapter 3 opens on May 17, 2019.