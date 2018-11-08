John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan Are Engaged

Roughly eight years after they first started dating, John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan are planning to tie the knot. The actress announced her engagement to the world via Instagram.

Earlier today (Nov. 8), Ryan posted a drawing of the two of them with a caption that read, simply, "ENGAGED!" According to People , she had been spotted by paparazzi in New York wearing an engagement ring.

This will be Mellencamp's third marriage and Ryan's second. They became a couple as his marriage to Elaine Irwin was ending, although it hasn't been without problems. In 2014, they broke up, reportedly due to his desire to stay in his native Indiana while she preferred New York City.

"I can't see poor people," he once said . "I can't see the suffering. I can't see the trash on the streets. ... I'm not leaving Indiana. I'm going to die here."

A year later, Mellencamp was romantically linked with Christie Brinkley, but that was over by August 2016. He reconciled with Ryan last July. And it would appear that his bride-to-be won the battle over where to live. In January, he bought an 1,800-square-foot-loft in Manhattan for $2.3 million.

On the musical side of his life, today Mellencamp released a video for "Eyes on the Prize," a traditional folk song that was popularized during the Civil Rights Movement. The track appears on Other People's Stuff , an album that is coming out on Dec. 7. It's a collection of covers that he's recorded over the years, some of which appeared on his own records while others were cut for other projects.