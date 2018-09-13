John Mellencamp Announces ‘Other People’s Stuff’ LP, 2019 Tour
John Mellencamp announced a new album, Other People’s Stuff, will be released on Nov. 16. It will be followed by the John Mellencamp Show tour, which kicks off on Feb. 7 and runs until March 30, 2019.
You can see the full list of dates below.
Producers AEG said that each show would start promptly at 8PM and would not include an opening act, and that each ticket purchased would come with a physical copy of the new album.
Details of the LP were not revealed, though a small image of its cover was included in a new tour poster.
Discussing his approach to touring, Mellencamp told Variety last year that he took himself "off the beer and circus tour a long time ago. It was not fun – people being drunk and acting like circus clowns. So we play for people who want to hear music. I don’t like to see guys get in fights, I’m not a jukebox, I don’t play all my hits. I got off that a long time ago.”
Mellencamp noted that he doesn't "get paid for being onstage, I get paid for leaving home, traveling on airplanes and staying in hotels." "The part of being onstage, I’ll do that for free," he said. "I’m pretty much an isolationist and my routine is always the same. I very rarely see anybody except when I walk onstage. It’s not like I hang out with anybody. … I don’t even stay in the same hotel as the band.”
The self-admitted curmudgeon added a note for reviewers: “We’ve been putting together shows for a long time. I think I know how to do it. I don’t need somebody to review my show. Save it, you’re not going to tell me something I don’t already know.”
Mellencamp’s previously announced touring schedule runs from Sept. 22 to Nov. 14.
The John Mellencamp Show Tour 2019
Feb. 7 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
Feb. 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Feb. 10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center for the Arts
Feb. 12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre
Feb. 14 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center
Feb. 15 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
Feb. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall
Feb. 19 – Youngstown, OH @ Stambaugh Auditorium
Feb. 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric
Feb. 22 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
Feb. 23 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
Feb. 25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Feb. 26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Mar. 9 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
Mar. 10 – Evansville, IN @ Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza
Mar. 12 – St. Louis, MO @Stifel Theatre
Mar. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland
Mar. 16 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
Mar. 17 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
Mar. 19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Mar. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Mar. 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
Mar. 24 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Mar. 27 – Ft. Meyers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Mar. 29 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
Mar. 30 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall