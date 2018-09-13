John Mellencamp Announces ‘Other People’s Stuff’ LP, 2019 Tour

John Mellencamp announced a new album, Other People’s Stuff , will be released on Nov. 16. It will be followed by the John Mellencamp Show tour, which kicks off on Feb. 7 and runs until March 30, 2019.

You can see the full list of dates below.

Producers AEG said that each show would start promptly at 8PM and would not include an opening act, and that each ticket purchased would come with a physical copy of the new album.

Details of the LP were not revealed, though a small image of its cover was included in a new tour poster.

Discussing his approach to touring, Mellencamp told Variety last year that he took himself "off the beer and circus tour a long time ago. It was not fun – people being drunk and acting like circus clowns. So we play for people who want to hear music. I don’t like to see guys get in fights, I’m not a jukebox, I don’t play all my hits. I got off that a long time ago.”

Mellencamp noted that he doesn't "get paid for being onstage, I get paid for leaving home, traveling on airplanes and staying in hotels." "The part of being onstage, I’ll do that for free," he said. "I’m pretty much an isolationist and my routine is always the same. I very rarely see anybody except when I walk onstage. It’s not like I hang out with anybody. … I don’t even stay in the same hotel as the band.”

The self-admitted curmudgeon added a note for reviewers: “We’ve been putting together shows for a long time. I think I know how to do it. I don’t need somebody to review my show. Save it, you’re not going to tell me something I don’t already know.”

Mellencamp’s previously announced touring schedule runs from Sept. 22 to Nov. 14.

The John Mellencamp Show Tour 2019

Feb. 7 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

Feb. 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Feb. 10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Aronoff Center for the Arts

Feb. 12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Embassy Theatre

Feb. 14 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

Feb. 15 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

Feb. 17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeVos Performance Hall

Feb. 19 – Youngstown, OH @ Stambaugh Auditorium

Feb. 20 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric

Feb. 22 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

Feb. 23 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

Feb. 25 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Feb. 26 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Mar. 9 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

Mar. 10 – Evansville, IN @ Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza

Mar. 12 – St. Louis, MO @Stifel Theatre

Mar. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

Mar. 16 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

Mar. 17 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

Mar. 19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Mar. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Mar. 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

Mar. 24 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Mar. 27 – Ft. Meyers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

Mar. 29 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Mar. 30 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall