Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has sold his canal-front bungalow in Venice, Calif., for $2.8 million, down from the $2.9 million he listed it for last month.

The 2,052-square-foot two-bedroom, three-bath cottage, known as the Casa di Gennaio, was built in 1924, according to Trulia . While the home features some old-school charms like a bay window seat, stained-glass windows and wood beam ceilings, it has an updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and a wine fridge. The master suite offers a reading nook, fireplace and balcony.

You can see photos of the cottage below.

Frusciante had two stints with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, playing on five of their studio albums. He first joined the band in 1988, when he was only 18, filling the void left by founding member Hillel Slovak's death from a heroin overdose. He left the Peppers in 1992, while struggling with his own heroin addiction, and then returned in 1998. Frusciante was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside his former bandmates, even though he split from the group a second time in 2009.

Back in 2015, he noted that he mostly makes music for himself now, without the intention of releasing it. “At this point, I have no audience,” he said at the time. “I make tracks, and I don’t finish them or send them to anybody, and consequently I get to live with the music. The music becomes the atmosphere that I’m living in."