Since their Blues and Bayous tour kicked off last month, John Fogerty has been bringing out ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons to join him on a track they recorded called "The Holy Grail." If you haven't seen the show yet, here's your chance to hear the song.

You can listen to "The Holy Grail" below.

Fogerty sings of world travels over a groove reminiscent of such ZZ Top classics as "La Grange" and "Tush," while the two trade guitar licks throughout. Gibbons also contributes background vocals on the chorus.

As the former Creedence Clearwater Revival leader told Rolling Stone, where the song premiered, the music fit the title. "For me, as a musician, swamp boogie is the holy grail of music," Fogerty said. "This sound captured my soul from a very early age. I couldn't think of a better artist to conjure the vibe of the swamp with me better than the one and only Billy F. Gibbons."

"Getting together and collaborating with John Fogerty to create a new song called 'Holy Grail' is a tangible dividend from the Fogerty-Gibbons exchange," Gibbons added. "It's classic electric-guitar chops with an electrifying climax."