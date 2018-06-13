John Cusack is coming to Central New York to premiere the movie 'Say Anything,' that was a breakout role for the actor. Tickets for the screening go on sale June 15th at Ticketmaster and the Solvay Bank Box Office at the Oncenter. Prices start at $39.75 plus fees.

A limited number of VIP seats will also be available, which include a photo and meet and greet with Cusack after the show. Cusack will share stories from his decades' long career, answer audience questions about the movie Say Anything.

Cusack has appeared in more than 80 films and TV shows including "Grosse Point Blank", "High Fidelity" "Hot Tub Time Machine" and "Better Off Dead.