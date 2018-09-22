John Corabi Recalls Month as Motley Crue’s Fifth Member

John Corabi recalled spending a month as the fifth member of Motley Crue after the return of Vince Neil in 1996.

But Corabi’s four-year tenure with the band came to an end within a month of their reunion with their original singer.

In a new interview with Live 105 (via Blabbermouth ), the Dead Daisies singer said he didn't "know if it was management or what the deal was,” but the band told him, "We’re bringing Vince back. And maybe we could keep you as a guitar player and you could maybe give Vince a break midway through the set and do a couple of your tunes." "I was just like, ‘Yeah, sure, Whatever. Let me know,’” he said.

You can listen to the entire interview below.

Corabi added that he was "going to the studio with them for about a month, even after they told me Vince was back. I was in the studio with them and Vince pretty much daily for about a month, and then it just kind of stopped.”

He admitted that he thought he would end his career after many years with Motley Crue. “Everything happens for a reason," he reflected. “I kind of hear people go, 'Man, you've been in a lot of bands.' Yes, I have. I've also been married several times too, and every time I get into something, I think, 'This is the one.' I think that's just human nature. … Who knew I was gonna get a call from Motley?

“The way they were talking about Vince, I thought it was a done deal. I thought I was gonna retire with Motley, go into the Hall of Fame and call it a day. Who knew they would bring Vince back? Who knew that the record that I did with them would be as disastrous as it was? I mean, at that point, when I joined that band, they could fart on record and it would sell 3 million. Who knew?"