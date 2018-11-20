Joe Perry Cancels Solo Tour

Following his recent collapse after performing with Billy Joel , Joe Perry has canceled the entirety of an upcoming solo tour . It had been scheduled to begin on Nov. 30.

"While doctors have released Perry from care, with the dates set to begin Nov. 30 and going through Dec. 16," a press release we received says, "the Aerosmith guitarist will now take the rest of the year off. Perry again would like to apologize to the fans who were planning on coming to the shows and looks forward to seeing them again in 2019. Refunds are available at point of purchase."

On Nov. 10, Perry had just returned to his dressing room at Madison Square Garden after performing "Walk This Way" with Joel and his band when he collapsed. According to his publicist, Perry "experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital."

Perry canceled his appearance at the Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp in Florida that was scheduled for the next day, but he was expecting to take part in the tour, a 10-date trek in support of Sweetzerland Manifesto . His band was scheduled to include his Aerosmith bandmate Brad Whitford and Extreme singer Gary Cherone .

With the exception of a performance at the Super Bowl Music Fest in Atlanta on Feb. 1, Aerosmith's touring calendar for 2019 at the moment consists of an 18-show residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM in Las Vegas that begins on April 6. The production, called "Deuces Are Wild," will contain never-before-seen visuals and soundscapes by Giles Martin, who worked on the Beatles ' LOVE Cirque Du Soleil show at the Mirage in Sin City.

Perry tweeted out the following, "Just wanted to thank everyone for all of the kind messages I've received this week. I'm home and doing well, but the doctor recommends a bit more downtime before getting out to rock again. So regrettably I had to cancel my upcoming tour dates. Was really looking forward to playing these shows with Brad and Gary and seeing all of you who were planning to come out and support us. We will be back out as soon as possible. Wishing you all happy holidays and looking forward to seeing you in 2019."