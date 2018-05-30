Jimmy Page Claims Legal Victory Against Robbie Williams

The five-year feud between Jimmy Page and Robbie Williams over their neighboring homes took a new turn when Page succeeded in preventing Williams from having an underground swimming pool built.

The trouble began when Williams bought the house next door to Page in Kensington, London, in 2013 and applied to make changes to the premises. Page objected to the planning authorities, claiming his Tower House, which has protected status, faced being damaged by the redevelopment. Last year, Williams issued a pubic apology for suggesting that Page was mentally ill, a comment he had made during their ongoing feud.

Page went to Kensington Town Hall this week to appear at a planners’ meeting. The Guardian reports that he told them he was there "to plead that you take all necessary measures to protect the Tower House from the threat of harm it faces.”

Even though Williams’ representatives said that all building work would adhere to regulations, the planners decided to defer permission, subject to further investigation. Williams will be required to provide “legal assurances” regarding the amount of vibration and ground movement involved in the proposed work. The constructors may even be ordered to use only hand tools to avoid potential damage to the foundation and structure of Page’s house.