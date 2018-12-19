Jimmy Page Is Asked to Meet Robbie Williams Over Neighbors’ Feud

The neighbors’ feud between Jimmy Page and Robbie Williams reached a legal conclusion after planning authorities in London gave the pop star permission to build his underground swimming pool – and suggested the pair discuss the situation face-to-face.

The development had been the cause of a dispute between Williams and Page, who lives in the mansion next door, for five years. The Led Zeppelin icon had argued that Williams’ proposals represented a risk to the foundations of Tower House, which he’s owned since 1972.

At a meeting of the Kensington and Chelsea Council Planning Committee this week, Councillor Quentin Marshall, the chairman, approved Williams’ application with conditions attached. “It seems they are not that far apart,” Marshall said of Page and Williams (via the BBC ). “It’s slightly frustrating. I know the two principals are very busy, but surely they can find a way to talk, which might [resolve] many of the problems.”

Jack Taylor, Getty Images

A spokesman for Page said afterward that the guitarist would be “happy” to arrange a meeting. “From Jimmy’s point of view, he will be reassured that the committee of councilors are taking the protection of the house seriously," he said. "He wants Robbie to come back with proposals that eliminate all risks to the Tower House.”

Williams must satisfy the committee that vibration levels and ground movement will be limited and monitored, and may have to pay a bond against potential breach of disturbance limits or any damage caused. An associated legal agreement will be finalized next year.

At a planning meeting in May, Page appeared in person to state his case, saying afterward, “I have been the custodian of the house, and on my watch I feel that I have got to do everything with all these sorts of haphazard things … that really it’s my duty while it’s my watch.”