Jethro Tull Announce Two 50th Anniversary Compilations

Jethro Tull, '50 for 50' Track Listing

"Nothing Is Easy" - Stand Up (1969)

"Love Story" - This Was (1968)

"Beggars Farm" - This Was (1968)

"Living in the Past" - Living in the Past (1972)

"A Song for Jeffrey" - This Was (1968)

"A New Day Yesterday" - Stand Up (1969)

"The Witch's Promise" - Benefit (1970)

"Mother Goose" - Aqualung (1971)

"With You There to Help Me" - Benefit (1970)

"Teacher" - Benefit (1970)

"Life Is a Long Song" - Living in the Past (1972)

"Sweet Dream" (Studio) - Stand Up (1969)

"Aqualung" - Aqualung (1971)

"Minstrel in the Gallery" - Minstrel in the Gallery (1975)

"Critique Oblique" (Steven Wilson Remix) - A Passion Play (1973)

"Weathercock" - Heavy Horses (1978)

"Cross-Eyed Mary" - Aqualung (1971)

"Bouree" - Stand Up (1969)

"Dun Ringill" - Stormwatch (1979)

"Heavy Horses" - Heavy Horses (1978)

"Hunting Girl" - Songs from the Wood (1977)

"Bungle in the Jungle" - War Child (1974)

"Salamander" - Songs from the Wood (1977)

"Pussy Willow" - The Broadsword and the Beast (1982)

"Too Old To Rock 'n' Roll: Too Young To Die" - Too Old To Rock 'n' Roll: Too Young To Die! (1976)

"Songs from the Wood" - Songs from the Wood (1977)

"The Whistler" - Songs from the Wood (1977)

"Really Don't Mind/See There A Son Is Born" - Thick as a Brick (1972)

"Moths" - Heavy Horses (1978)

"One White Duck / Nothing At All" - Minstrel in the Gallery (1975)

"Cup of Wonder" - Songs from the Wood (1977)

"Ring Out Solstice Bells" - The Jethro Tull Christmas Album (2003)

"Skating Away" - War Child (1974)

"A Christmas Song" - The Jethro Tull Christmas Album (2003)

"One Brown Mouse" - Heavy Horses (1978)

"Rare and Precious Chain" - Roots to Branches (1995)

"Kissing Willie" - Rock Island (1989)

"Rocks on the Road" - Catfish Rising (1991)

"Fylingdale Flyer" - A (1980)

"Paparazzi" - Under Wraps (1984)

"North Sea Oil" - Stormwatch (1979)

"Steel Monkey" - Crest of a Knave (1987)

"Black Sunday" - A (1980)

"European Legacy" - Under Wraps (1984)

"Budapest" - Crest of a Knave (1987)

"Broadsword" - The Broadsword and the Beast (1982)

"Dot Com" - J-Tull Dot Com (1999)

"Farm on the Freeway" - Crest of a Knave (1987)

"This Is Not Love" - Catfish Rising (1991)

"Locomotive Breath" - Aqualung (1971)