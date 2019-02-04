Jervis Library Will Host Massive Board Game Tournament

Do you love board games? February and March will be your time to shine at Jervis Public Library in Rome.

The library located at 613 North Washington Street has announced its first ever two-player board game tournament.

The Rome Sentinel reports that players may register until February 19th and play qualifying games until March 2nd. The reason for the tournament, a local spin on March Madness:

“I wanted to raise awareness of our circulating game collection, and I thought it would be fun to run a tournament like the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments with ‘March Madness’-style elimination rounds that end in victory for one player,” said Peter Chien, Jervis Library’s chief librarian for public digital literacy and the organizer of the tournament.

Those interested in participating in the tournament can register at the library Information Desk or at one of the library’s Unplug & Play game programs. Full rules for the tournament are available at the library or on the library’s website . You can also call 315-336-4570 for more info.