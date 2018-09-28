Jerry Seinfeld Is Coming Back To The Stanley Theater In Utica

Seinfeld is bringing his stand up tour to Utica this December.

Jerry Seinfeld , star of Seinfeld and Netflix's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee , will return to the Stanley Theater for one show on December 6, at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 5, and will range in price from $40 to $145.

You'll be able to get tickets at the Stanley Theater box office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling (315) 724-4000.

Tickets will also be available through Ticketmaster, but since Ticketmaster has allegedly been scamming users , you might want to think twice about using them and keep your money local by heading down the the Stanley box office.

