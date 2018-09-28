Jerry Seinfeld Is Coming Back To The Stanley Theater In Utica
Seinfeld is bringing his stand up tour to Utica this December.
Jerry Seinfeld, star of Seinfeld and Netflix's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, will return to the Stanley Theater for one show on December 6, at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 5, and will range in price from $40 to $145.
You'll be able to get tickets at the Stanley Theater box office Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling (315) 724-4000.
Tickets will also be available through Ticketmaster, but since Ticketmaster has allegedly been scamming users, you might want to think twice about using them and keep your money local by heading down the the Stanley box office.