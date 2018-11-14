Jerry Kraus To Step Down As Executive Director Of The Stanley

After serving the Stanley Theater for over 10 years, six of those as Executive Director, Jerry Kraus will be retiring effective March 1st of next year.

A search is underway to find a successor to Kraus.

The goal is to bring on the new Executive Director early next year to enable Kraus to work with the new director for at least two months.

As the Executive Director, Kraus has overseen theater projects including extensive boiler upgrades, major roof repairs and refurbishing of the main entry doors.

Stanley Board President Curtis Pearsall said, “we can’t thank Jerry enough for the great job he has done. He has created solid momentum for us moving forward. The Stanley has always been near and dear to Jerry and we know that even moving forward, he will continue to have a role in our future success.”