There was little chance of Netflix giving Jeffrey Tambor the Kevin Spacey treatment. Months after the Arrested Development star was fired from Transparent for sexual harassment, Netflix finally confirms Tambor will be back among the Bluths in Season 5.

Netflix has not yet set an official premiere date for Arrested Development Season 5, but the streaming service now confirms Tambor’s George (and presumably Oscar) Bluth will indeed be prevalent in the new episodes. This isn’t entirely surprising – star David Cross previously acknowledged “there are a number of us [among the cast] who stand behind him,” while co-star Alia Shawkat more recently stated “it’s being handled how it’s being handled.” Today marks the release of a remixed fourth season, while creator Mitch Hurwitz promised official Season 5 announcements were coming “real soon.”