Did you know that Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has a home in the Hudson Valley? He's asking fans to stop stalking him, and his wife, at their home here in Upstate New York.

The Walking Dead star took to social media last week after fans have been driving by to take pictures. He didn't go all out Neagan, but he's asking you to please respect his privacy:

Dear people that think it's a solid plan to come to our house, take pictures, drive up to house, knock on door...it's not a good plan. It's rude and creepy. Respect our privacy please. And... you're being recorded.

So note to self, if you don't want to see the end of Lucille, leave Jeffery alone.