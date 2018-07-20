The Stars Align tour featuring Jeff Beck , Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson launched with nearly three hours of music at the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley, Utah, Wednesday night.

You can see set lists and videos from the show below.

Beck's headlining slot focused largely on covers, with 11 of the 18 songs performed originally recorded by someone else. But it also showed off the musical versatility of the guitarist and his band, tackling tunes by the Beatles ("A Day in the Life"), the Jimi Hendrix Experience ("Little Wing"), Stevie Wonder ("Superstition"), the Mahavishnu Orchestra ("You Know You Know") and the Chieftains ("Mná na h-Éireann"), as well as blues greats Otis Rush, Lonnie Mack and Willie Dixon.

During "Big Block," he stopped playing due to an injury to a finger on his left hand. The drummer and bassist kept the groove going while Beck applied something to stem the bleeding given to him by a member of the audience. Once it was fixed, he resumed his solo.

Rodgers' 12-song set drew almost evenly from the two bands that have defined his career: seven from Free and five from Bad Company . After leaving the stage following "Rock and Roll Fantasy," he returned to encore with Free's biggest hit, "All Right Now."

Wilson opened the evening with 10 songs , but only one came from the Heart catalog, "Barracuda"; another original, "Fool No More," appeared on her 2015 The Ann Wilson Thing! - #1 EP . The others were covers, with three coming from her upcoming Immortal album (" I Am the Highway ," "You Don't Own Me" and "Life in the Fast Lane"). She opened and closed with the same two songs that began and ended the Who 's Quadrophenia , "The Real Me" and "Love, Reign O'er Me."

The Stars Align tour continues tonight at the Five Point Amphitheatre in Los Angeles and runs through Aug. 26 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. You can see all the dates here .

Jeff Beck, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley, Utah, 7/18/18 Set List

1. "Pull It"

2. "Stratus"

3. "Nadia"

4. "You Know You Know"

5. "Morning Dew"

6. "I Have to Laugh"

7. "Lonnie on the Move"

8. "Mná na h-Éireann"

9. "Just for Fun"

10. "Little Wing"

11. "Big Block"

12. "Cause We've Ended as Lovers"

13. "You Never Know"

14. "Brush with the Blues"

15. "Superstition"

16. "A Day in the Life"

Encore

17. "You Shook Me"

18. "Going Down"

Paul Rodgers, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley, Utah, 7/18/18 Set List

1. "Can't Get Enough"

2. "Wishing Well"

3. "Feel Like Makin' Love"

4. "Ready for Love"

5. "Walk in My Shadow"

6. "Mr. Big"

7. "The Stealer"

8. "Woman"

9. "Fire and Water"

10. "Shooting Star"

11. "Rock and Roll Fantasy"

Encore

12. "All Right Now"

Ann Wilson, USANA Amphitheatre, West Valley, Utah, 7/18/18 Set List

1. "The Real Me"

2. "Barracuda"

3. "Fool No More"

4. "I've Seen All Good People"

5. "She Talks to Angels"

6. "I Am the Highway"

7. "You Don't Own Me"

8. "Life in the Fast Lane"

9. "For What It's Worth"

10. "Love, Reign O'er Me"