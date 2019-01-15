Jason Reitman is answering the call.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Reitman — son of Ivan Reitman, the director of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II — is directing a new sequel to the original franchise. The film will not be connected to the recent reboot with an all-female cast that was directed by Paul Feig and starred Melissa McCarthy and Kristen Wiig.

Here’s Reitman on the announcement:

I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day.

EW says there is no information at this point about what characters, new or old, will appear, or whether original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson have roles in the script, which Reitman co-wrote with Monster House director Gil Kenan.

Ivan Reitman will produce the film and told Entertainment Weekly this new Ghostbusters will be “a passing of the torch both inside and out ... It was a decision he had to come to himself. He worked really hard to be independent and developed a wonderful career on his own. So I was quite surprised when he came to me with Gil and said, ‘I know I’ve been saying for 10 years I’m the last person who should make a Ghostbusters movie, but .... I have this idea.’”

Reitman The Elder says he loved the idea, and here we are. With a new Ghostbusters set in the world created in the first two movies. Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters is expected in theaters in the summer of 2020.