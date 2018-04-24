Jack White Brought His Mom Out Onstage
Jack White started his tour in support of his new Boarding House Reach album in style with a pair of hometown shows in Detroit — and emphasized the homecoming motif by bringing his mother out onstage with him.
As captured in the photos posted to White's official Instagram account below, White's mother Theresa Gillis was on hand at Little Caesars Arena last night, making a cameo appearance to contribute vocals to "Hotel Yorba" and joining her son for a dance in front of the crowd.
While a tad early for a Mother's Day present, it proved a sweet way to kick off the tour, which moves to Milwaukee today and is scheduled to keep White on the road at least through late August.
While the Detroit gigs marked the official start of White's latest tour, as previously reported, he warmed up for this run of dates with a pair of intimate shows at his Third Man Records in Nashville on March 15 and 16. Check out the complete set lists from those performances here, and compare them to the Detroit set list below for an idea of what to expect when the Boarding House Reach tour arrives in your town.
Jack White, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, 4/19/18
"Over and Over and Over"
"Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground"
"Corporation"
"Why Walk a Dog?"
"Cannon"
"Hello Operator"
"Love Interruption"
"Blunderbuss"
"I Cut Like a Buffalo"
"Everything You’ve Ever Learned"
"Lazaretto"
"Hotel Yorba"
"We're Going to Be Friends"
"Steady, as She Goes"
"Respect Commander"
"Ball and Biscuit"
"Don't Hurt Yourself"
"Connected by Love"
"My Doorbell"
"Sixteen Saltines"
"Carolina Drama"
"Seven Nation Army"