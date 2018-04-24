Jack White Brought His Mom Out Onstage

Jack White started his tour in support of his new Boarding House Reach album in style with a pair of hometown shows in Detroit — and emphasized the homecoming motif by bringing his mother out onstage with him.

As captured in the photos posted to White's official Instagram account below, White's mother Theresa Gillis was on hand at Little Caesars Arena last night, making a cameo appearance to contribute vocals to "Hotel Yorba" and joining her son for a dance in front of the crowd.

While a tad early for a Mother's Day present, it proved a sweet way to kick off the tour, which moves to Milwaukee today and is scheduled to keep White on the road at least through late August.

While the Detroit gigs marked the official start of White's latest tour, as previously reported, he warmed up for this run of dates with a pair of intimate shows at his Third Man Records in Nashville on March 15 and 16. Check out the complete set lists from those performances here, and compare them to the Detroit set list below for an idea of what to expect when the Boarding House Reach tour arrives in your town.