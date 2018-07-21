Jack White’s ‘Get Behind Me Satan’ House on Sale for $1.2 Million

A house in the Indian Village neighborhood of Detroit that had been owned by Jack White is currently on the market. The asking price for the home, where the White Stripes recorded their 2005 album Get Behind Me Satan, is set at $1.2 million.

Built in 1914 by architect C. Howard Crane, the listing at Real Estate One calls the three-story historic Colonial at 1731 Seminole St. a "private oasis in the city and great for entertaining," and cites its proximity to downtown Detroit, shopping, freeways and sports arenas. Comprising 7,100 square feet (including a 1,500-square-foot finished basement) on a lot slightly larger than a half-acre, it has four bedrooms and six bathrooms (four full and two half).

As for the amenities, it has a "spacious" living room with fireplace and formal dining room, both offering access to a large sun porch. The master suite has its own fireplace, dressing room and storage with a new bathroom. Its roof, plumbing and electrical have all been updated. The third floor, however, is "unfinished with tons of potential."

White and ex-wife Meg White recorded Get Behind Me Satan, the follow-up to their double platinum Elephant, on the house's staircase. That record saw the White Stripes move away from the minimalist guitar-driven blues-rock of their previous efforts in favor of more experimental music with piano, mandolin and marimba. It received a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Music Album in 2006. A year later, White sold the house to the current owners, who are stressing "cash only" for the home.