It’ll Be Less Safe to Swim at Sylvan Beach This Summer

If you plan on enjoying time in the lake at Sylvan Beach this summer, plan on being responsible for your own safety.

Every summer, thousands of swimmers enjoy the waters of Oneida Lake. This summer, however, those swimmer will be on their own in an emergency.

According to Syracuse.com , the village of Sylvan Beach will not be hiring lifeguards to staff the beach this summer. The supervised swimming area at the beach is just a small part of the 4800 ft beachfront - the village says they were surprised to learn from Oneida County officials that they would have to provide lifeguards for the entire beach, something the village says they can't afford to do.

Sylvan Beach struggled last year with multiple closures due to algal blooms.

Will this affect your plans to visit the beach this summer - especially if you have children?

