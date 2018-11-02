Is New York Finally Getting Rid of Daylight Saving Time?

Get ready to turn your clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end - but this could be the last year you need to do it.

On Sunday, November 3 at 2am, we turn the clocks back to end Daylight Saving Time. New York lawmakers are considering legislation that would opt New York out of Daylight Saving Time (DST). Arizona and Hawaii already do their own thing, so why not NY ?

Daylight Saving Time was originally designed as a way to save energy, but doesn't seem to be particularly effective at that. Instead, it just disrupts our sleep schedules and leads to all sorts of issues.

Things are definitely worse in the spring, when we lose an hour of sleep, it actually costs up about 40 minutes of sleep and can lead to stroke, heart attacks, and all sorts of other bad stuff, according to research . We even lose productivity at work.

For now, keep turning the clocks forward and back until legislators come through with a change.

[H/T wkbw.com] and [wgna.com]