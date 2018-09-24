Is Herkimer’s 1834 Jail Haunted? Find Out This Halloween

Halloween weekend is the perfect time for ghost hunting, and Herkimer's 1834 Jailhouse might be a perfect place to look for something spooky.

The New York Shadow Chasers are hosting tours of the Historic Four Corners buildings in downtown Herkimer on Saturday, October 27 from 5 -10 p.m.

Members of the Shadow Chasers will tell you of their ghostly findings at the 1834 Jail and the Herkimer County Historical Society's 1884 Suiter Museum Building.

You'll hear stories about those who might still haunt the grounds like Roxalana Druse, who was the last woman to be hanged in New York State in 1887, and Nancy Congdon Yates Gardner Lyman, who was at the Jail in 1869 for the murder of her 2nd husband, and was already remarried to her 3rd days after the incident.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door.

You can get advance tickets at the Herkimer County Historical Society 406 N. Main St., Herkimer Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Herkimer County Historical Society and the Friends of Historic Herkimer County.

For more information, call 315-866-6413.

