In 1998, Iron Maiden remastered their catalog and 17 years later, the studio albums were given another remaster treatment, though these versions were only available through iTunes... until now.

The Studio Collection — Remastered packages all 16 of the British heavy metal legends' studio albums for Digipak CD releases featuring the track listing of the original U.K. releases. Of course, this means that "Total Eclipse" will be excluded from The Number of the Beast . The song was inserted into the track listing on the 1998 remastered version, as the song was originally omitted from the album after the band elected to use the track as the B-side to the "Run to the Hills" single. The band has expressed regret for choosing "Total Eclipse" as the B-side instead of "Gangland," which made the album cut.

The release of these albums will be staggered, coming in waves of four in chronological order, starting November 16 of this year. The Book of Souls , which was released in 2015, is the only record to not receive a remaster and will appear in its original form upon re-release. See the release schedule below and to place your order, head here .

First Batch: Nov. 16

Iron Maiden / Killers / The Number Of The Beast (option of standard or collectors boxset edition including The Number of the Beast Eddie figurine and patch seen below) / Piece Of Mind

Wilful Publicity

Second Batch: Feb. 2019, date TBA

Powerslave / Somewhere In Time (standard/collectors) / Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son / No Prayer For The Dying

Third batch: April 2019, date TBA

Fear Of The Dark (standard/collectors) / The X Factor / Virtual XI / Brave New World

Fourth batch: June 2019, date TBA

Dance Of Death / A Matter Of Life And Death (standard/collectors) / The Final Frontier / The Book Of Souls (not remastered)

“We’ve wanted to revisit these for a long time and I was delighted with the remastering we did in 2015," comments bassist and founder Steve Harris . "I thought it was the best that our albums have ever sounded and it was only right that we made them available on CD now too.”

