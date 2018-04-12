Iron Maiden Preview Four New Halloween Masks

The range of Iron Maiden Halloween masks produced by Trick or Treat Studios is about to be extended with four new additions, and pre-orders are available now.

The series is based on the band’s mascot, Eddie, through his various incarnations, with the upcoming designs inspired by the song “Aces High” and the band's albums The Number of The Beast , Somewhere in Time and The Final Frontier .

Retailing from $49.99 to $59.99, the 13 masks – which you can see below – are handmade. “Incorporated in 2009, Trick or Treat Studios is dedicated to bringing back the retro/classic look and feel from the golden age of costume making, an era when high quality and classic designs ruled the industry," the manufacturers note on their website. "All of our products are 100 percent handmade, which includes sculpting, molding, casting, cutting, painting, sewing and hairing, making each product a unique piece of art.”

Eddie became a fixture of Maiden appearances near the beginning of their career, starting out as a papier-mache stage prop before an image by artist Derek Riggs was modified to become part of the band's first album cover. The character has appeared on every LP cover since then, and remains a major element of Iron Maiden's shows.

The band also recently unveiled a pinball machine built by Stern Pinball, also inspired by its mascot. “Players will immerse themselves in an interactive Iron Maiden universe transforming into various forms of Eddie," Stern reported. "Players, as Eddie, will embark on a quest to defeat the Beast and his minions across the Legacy of the Beast mobile game and comic book world.” The game will feature 12 classic tracks, including “Aces High,” “Run to the Hills” and “Hallowed Be Thy Name.”