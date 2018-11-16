Heavy metal is vastly under-represented in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Black Sabbath and Metallica being the only two inarguably metal bands to be enshrined. If the Hall never recognizes Iron Maiden 's triumphs, that seems to be fine with Bruce Dickinson , who wouldn't show up even if that day were to come.

"I'm really happy we're not there and I would never want to be there. If we're ever inducted, I will refuse — they won't bloody be having my corpse in there," he said in an interview with The Jerusalem Post .

While some may view the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a preservation of hard and heavy music, Dickinson is clearly not one of those people. "Rock 'n' roll music does not belong in a mausoleum in Cleveland. It's a living, breathing thing, and if you put it in a museum, then it's dead. It's worse than horrible, it's vulgar," the singer seethed.

In October, he expressed that Maiden do indeed belong in the Rock Hall and proceeded to spew more vitriol , declaring, “It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock ’n’ roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking fucking beer," in a question and answer session with fans in Australia.

Iron Maiden recently announced a new string of "Legacy of the Beast" tour dates. Check those out below.

