Increasing Potential For ‘BIG’ Winter Storm This Weekend In CNY
The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Binghamton is gaining confidence in a high impact winter storm this weekend where heaviest snowfall totals may exceed a foot.
There's increasing confidence for a high impact winter storm to hit the region this weekend. This will likely begin as snow developing Saturday afternoon, then snow possibly heavy at times Saturday night into Sunday. Frigid Arctic air and gusty winds will
also move in behind the system Sunday afternoon through Monday, with potentially very cold temperatures and dangerously low wind chills as well as areas of blowing snow.
What we could see in Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania:
- Heavy snowfall.
- Some wintry mix also possible.
- Bitter Cold.
- Dangerously low wind chills.
- Gusty winds including areas of blowing and drifting snow.
This storm is still many days away, so it is too early to project exact
amounts on a map. However, where heaviest snowfalls, totals may
exceed a foot.
Timing:
- Snow develops Saturday - mainly afternoon - from west to east
- Heaviest snow potential at this time appears to be Saturday evening through
midday Sunday.
- Some sleet, freezing rain or brief rain could mix in late Saturday night into
early Sunday for portions of northeast PA, and Sullivan County NY.
- Northwest winds increase Sunday and Sunday night as frigid, Arctic air
overtakes the area. In addition to causing areas of blowing and drifting snow,
dangerously cold wind chills well below zero possible through Monday.
Extended NWS Forcast:
Winter Weather Preparation:
- Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.
- Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.
- Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.
- Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.
