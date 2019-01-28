Impractical Joker Coming To CNY

One of the "Impractical Jokers" from the hit TV show on TruTV will be in the area for some stand-up.

Douglas and I are BIG fans of Impractical Jokers and are super excited that Sal Vulcano is bringing his stand-up comedy to Albany!

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con

Those who watch the show know Sal has been working on his stand-up comedy as he's continually teased about it. Now we can see for ourselves if he's scared and awkward like on the TV show (love you Sal!!!) or if he's a natural.

You can see Sal at the Albany FunnyBone located at Crossgates Mall. Two shows were announced for May 10th, but one has sold out. The 10 pm show is still available for those 21, and over and tickets are $45.00 each. According to the site :

Staten Island native Sal Vulcano has been doing comedy for years, best known for starring in truTV’s “Impractical Jokers.” In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe to sold-out crowds, he’s been featured on Comedy Central’s “This Is Not Happening,” and hosts a podcast with Brian Quinn entitled “What Say You?”

Do you watch Impractical Jokers?

(H/T WGNA )