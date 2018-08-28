Pearl Jam ’s Mike McCready and Stone Gossard, Stone Temple Pilots and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park are among the artists who’ll take part in a live radio broadcast to raise awareness of mental health issues.

“I’m Listening” will be aired on Sept. 9, marking National Suicide Prevention Week , and will offer the opportunity to hear discussions on the topic, along with call-in segments with experts Dr. Ursula Whiteside and Dr. Chris Nowinski.

Suicide is reported to the the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., with around 45,000 people taking their own lives each year – around 123 deaths each day. A further 25 people are thought to attempt suicide for every person who succeeds, suggesting that the issue directly affects more than a million people – not including friends, family and support personnel. Men are three times more likely to die by suicide than women.

“Suicidal thinking happens to anyone at any time,” said Metallica frontman James Hetfield , who took part in last year’s annual broadcast. “Talking about it is the most important thing.” “It is not a sign of weakness to see a doctor when you’re depressed,” guitarist Kirk Hammett added.

Shinoda, whose bandmate Chester Bennington died by suicide in 2017, said, “In most parts of the world, suicide claims more lives than war, murder and natural disasters combined. I hope that sharing my personal story, in music and conversation, helps open up the door to new discussions and awareness about mental health.”

Further information on the radio show, plus access to support and resources, can be found on the organization's website .