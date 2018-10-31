IHOP Launches New ‘Grinch’ Inspired Menu For The Holidays

It may been Halloween, but Christmas is coming sooner than you think - and IHOP is working over time to spread their holiday spirit.

They recently announced a limited time holiday menu that is inspired by the release of the new movie, The Grinch , coming out in theaters on November 9th.

“The holidays are such a special time for families and creating a delicious menu that reflects the fun and whimsy of Whoville in Dr. Seuss' beloved story about the Grinch is the perfect way for us at IHOP to celebrate the season,” said Alisa Gmelich, Vice President, Marketing at IHOP in a statement . “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Illumination and Universal Pictures -- their new animated feature Dr. Seuss' The Grinch is sure to be truly entertaining for all ages.”

Some of the items on the menu now through December 31st include:

Grinch's Green Pancakes: Two Grinch green buttermilk pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts and crowned with green whipped topping.

Photo Courtesy of IHOP

Minty Who Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate with mint syrup topped with green whipped topping and red candy hearts.

Photo Courtesy of IHOP

Who-Roast Beast Omelette: Omelette filled with shredded beef, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, sautéed jalapeños, onions and golden hash browns topped with tangy BBQ sauce, more cheese and a Serrano pepper. Served with three Buttermilk pancakes.

Photo Courtesy of IHOP

Whoville Holiday Cheesecake French Toast: Two King's Hawaiian rolls, French-toasted and layered with creamy cheesecake filling, raspberry topping and whipped topping.

Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo: One Grinch Green buttermilk pancake topped with sweet cream cheese icing, red candy hearts and green whipped topping. Includes one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link.

Young Grinch Minty Who Hot Chocolate: A kid's-sized hot chocolate with mint syrup and topped with creamy green whipped topping and red candy hearts.

And on top of all of the new menu items, kids under the age of 12 receive a free entree from the kids menu from 4 to 10 pm with the purchase of an adult entree, restrictions apply. Lucky for us, the New Hartford IHOP is among the locations participating.

What new menu item sounds the best to you? I honestly LOVE pancakes, so I think the green pancakes would be good to try, as well as the hot chocolate and the french toast!