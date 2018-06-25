Iggy Pop Announces EP With Electronic Group Underworld

Two years after Iggy Pop said electronic music made him want to die, he's announced an EP recorded with English EDM duo Underworld.

Teatime Dub Encounters will be released on July 27 and contains four tracks. You can hear two of the songs, “Bells and Circles” and “I’ll See Big,” below.

In a 2016 interview, Pop said he wasn't a fan of the electronic genre and mimicked a techno beat. “It’s like, Whoa, you know?" he said. "Why don’t I just die now?” He also recalled a conversation with an EDM fan. “You gotta be polite," he noted. "But then when the guy walks away, you’re gonna be like, ‘Oh, fuck you, Igor.’”

Pop seems to have gone through a change of heart after meeting Underworld’s Rick Smith. The paid had discussed working together on the soundtrack for T2 Trainspotting, since material from both artists was featured in Danny Boyle’s original Trainspotting movie: Pop's "Lust for Life" and Underworld's "Born Slippy." While the movie collaboration didn’t happen, the four tracks that make up the EP did.

“When you are confronted with somebody who has a whole bloody studio there in the hotel room, a Skyped director who has won the Oscar recently and a fucking microphone in front of you and 30 finished pieces of very polished music, you don’t want to be the wimp that goes ‘uh-uh,'" Pop said. "So my mind was racing.”

Iggy Pop and Underworld, 'Teatime Dub Encounters' Track Listing

1. Bells & Circles

2. Trapped

3. I’ll See Big

4. Get Your Shirt