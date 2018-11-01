If You Ever Owned A Yahoo Account You May Be Owed Money

If you ever owned a email account with Yahoo! , you may be owed up to $375.

WKBW reports that Yahoo email account holders between 2012 and 2016 may have some money on the way because of a massive security breech. Thanks to a major lawsuit and settlement , Yahoo will pay fifty million dollars in damages to two hundred million people in the U.S. and Israel. This makes it the largest security breech ever.

You may receive up to $375 for your time if you were affected by identity theft or delayed tax refunds. Also, if you paid for service from Yahoo premium email, you will be able to get a 25% refund.

If approved, affected parties will receive notice by email. Notices will also be published in People and National Geographic.