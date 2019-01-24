Ice Jams And Localized Flooding Possible In CNY
The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Binghamton says significant rises overnight are expected on area rivers and streams which could lead to ice jams.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) out of Binghamton for central New York including Northern Oneida-Onondaga-Madison-Southern Oneida counties.
Today and Tonight:
- Significant rises overnight are expected on area rivers and streams
which could lead to ice jams. Localized minor flooding is also
possible due to poor drainage.
Friday through Wednesday:
- Lake effect snow Friday into Friday night could produce several
inches of snow.
NWS is concerned about the on the steady moderate rain moving through CNY this morning, as minor flooding is possible.
...The heaviest rain is expected to occur in the Catskills,
Poconos and into the Tug Hill plateau. The combination of some snow melt through the previous 18-24 hours...along with poor drainage due to the presence of the snowpack/ice, will create an increased potential for localized minor flooding issues. There may also be a slightly higher risk of ice jam flooding. Although tough to predict, there likely has been some break-up of ice with the brief warm-up, and when you add the snow melt and rain runoff to streams and rivers, the probability of ice jams starts to rise...[NWS]
Extended NWS Forcast:
Winter Weather Preparation:
- Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.
- Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.
- Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.
- Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.
