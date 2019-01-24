Ice Jams And Localized Flooding Possible In CNY

The National Weather Service ( NWS ) out of Binghamton says significant rises overnight are expected on area rivers and streams which could lead to ice jams.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service ( NWS ) out of Binghamton for central New York including Northern Oneida-Onondaga-Madison-Southern Oneida counties.

Today and Tonight:

Friday through Wednesday:

Lake effect snow Friday into Friday night could produce several

inches of snow.

NWS is concerned about the on the steady moderate rain moving through CNY this morning, as minor flooding is possible.

...The heaviest rain is expected to occur in the Catskills,

Poconos and into the Tug Hill plateau. The combination of some snow melt through the previous 18-24 hours...along with poor drainage due to the presence of the snowpack/ice, will create an increased potential for localized minor flooding issues. There may also be a slightly higher risk of ice jam flooding. Although tough to predict, there likely has been some break-up of ice with the brief warm-up, and when you add the snow melt and rain runoff to streams and rivers, the probability of ice jams starts to rise...[ NWS ]

Extended NWS Forcast:

Today Rain before 1pm, then rain and snow likely between 1pm and 2pm, then snow likely after 2pm. Temperature falling to around 30 by 5pm. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight A chance of snow before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers, mainly between 7pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Night A chance of snow showers, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -3. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday A chance of snow showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 19. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.