Hyundai And Kia Are Recalling More Than A Half Million Vehicles

If you drive either a Hyundai or Kia, you may be driving a vehicle that has been recalled. More than a half million of these vehicles in the U.S. are being recalled because of new problems that can lead to engine fires.

WKTV reports the largest recall covers nearly 379,000 Kia Soul SUVs from 2012 through 2016 with 1.6-liter engines.

Abnormal combustion can cause connecting rods to break and pierce the engine block. That can cause oil leaks and fires.

In addition, Hyundai and Kia are recalling 152,000 Tuscon SUVs from 2011 to 2013 and Sportage SUVs from 2011 and 2012 to fix an engine oil pan leak that also can cause fires.