How You Can Score Free Tickets To The Kraft NHL Game in Clinton

As the winner of the Kraft Hockeyville contest, the Clinton Arena will be hosting an NHL pre-season game. Tickets are free, and will be given away by random drawings.

In April, it was announced that the Clinton Arena was the winner of Kraft's Hockeyville contest, winnings the grand prize of $150,000 toward renovations and the chance to host an NHL preseason hockey game in the fall - now that game has been announced. The Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Tuesday, September 25. Tickets are in high demand.

More than half of the tickets will be given to the community’s youth skaters. Of the remaining tickets, almost 30 percent will be available to the public by random drawings.

Here are the rules, according to the Clinton Arena - Kraft Hockeyville 2018 Facebook page:

People must sign up for the drawings in person at the Clinton Arena. The two times to do so are Sunday, Sept. 9 from 12 to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Everyone signing up must show ID that includes home address. Entrants must be age 18 or older; proof of age might be required for verification.

Only one entry per household is allowed.

Three categories of drawings are set: Residents of the Town of Kirkland, Residents of Oneida County excluding the Town of Kirkland and All Others. Entrants will be entered in only one category. The majority of tickets will go to Town of Kirkland residents.

Each Winning Entrant will be given two tickets. To enter the drawing, each entrant must fill out a ballot. The ballot must include the name of the second person; if left blank, the Winning Entrant will be given one ticket.

Once the two sign-up periods end, the Clinton Hockeyville Local Organizing Committee will conduct the drawings until all tickets are assigned. Winning Entrants will be notified on the Clinton Arena-Kraft Hockeyville page by 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 and posted by that time at the Clinton Arena.

All those attending the game must pick up their tickets in person at the Clinton Arena. Tentative dates are Sunday, Sept. 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 17 from 12 to 6 p.m. Identification is required by everyone to claim their tickets. Special arrangements can be made as needed. All tickets must be picked up by 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21 or be forfeited.

Tickets are provided by the NHL free of charge. Anyone who attempts to sell or give a ticket to someone else will have the ticket revoked. Identification will be required to show ticket ownership to enter the game.

All tickets will be assigned a seat in the Arena and correspond with a ticket holder’s name. A limited number of standing spots will be available. Entrants can indicate a preference for a standing spot on the ballot. Those needed Disability Access can also indicate that on their ballot.

A list of stand-by tickets will also be drawn in case of last-minute ticket availability.

A full list of these rules is available at the Kirkland Town Hall and Clinton Arena.

Organizers say they realize The Arena’s seating is limited and more people want to come than there are tickets available. They will be setting up viewing parties in the Village of Clinton , as well as information on the four days of events leading up to the game during the 'Winning Weekend.'