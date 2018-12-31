How to Trade Your Christmas Gift Cards for Cash

If you're like Beth's mom, you're particular about the types of gift cards you'd like to receive as Christmas gifts. Beth's mom doesn't like gift cards from places like Target, because they're for non-specific merchandise. She prefers gift cards that reflect her personal tastes.

We usually stick to what she really likes--tried-and-true places like Panera, Wendy's, the Marquee movie theater, or other Central New York staples. But, if you DID receive gift cards this Christmas that you really don't like, there is something you can do about it. Don't let them go to waste. You can trade your gift cards in for cash. Here's how:

GiftCardGranny.com help consumers make a simple switch from plastic to paper. By completing the swap, a consumer can get up to 93% of the card’s value. The consumer just enters the gift code or mails in the physical plastic card, then receives payment either through check, PayPal, or some other method.

GiftCardGranny also offers gift cards to various retail outlets that you can purchase at discount prices far lower than the prices you'd pay at a kiosk inside stores like Target.