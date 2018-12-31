For more than a 110 years the ball has dropped in New York City to ring in the new year. The Time's Square celebrations began in 1904, but it was 1907 when the first New Year's Eve ball made it's decent from a flagpole on One Times Square. You can watch this year's celebration without travelling to New York City.

The Time Square celebration will stream live on your phone, tablet, computer or any other device you have. Follow the links below or watch the live streaming video that begins at 5pm December, 31.

This year the iconic ball will have 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles, each with different designs for the new year.

192 Gift of Harmony - small rosette cuts flowing into each other in beautiful harmony

288 Gift of Serenity - butterflies flying above a crystal meadow, capturing the spirit of serenity

288 Gift of Kindness - circle of rosettes with the fronds reaching out in an expression of kindness

288 Gift Of Wonder - a faceted starburst, inspiring our sense of wonder

288 Gift of Fortitude -diamond cuts on either side of a crystal pillar to represent the inner attributes of resolve, courage, and spirit necessary to triumph over adversity

1,248 Gift of Imagination - series of intricate wedge cuts that are mirrored reflections of each other, inspiring our imagination

All those crystals are heavy. Add the 672 LED modules and 32,256 LEDs to make the ball light up in 16 million colors and it all makes the Ball weigh 11,875 pounds. A long way from the first ball that was made of iron and wood and had only one-hundred 25-watt light bulbs.

Free Mobile Streaming:

TimesSquareNYC.org

NewYearsEve.nyc

TimesSquareBall.net

Watch on Social Media:

Facebook.com/TimesSquareNYC

Twitter.com/TimesSquareNYC