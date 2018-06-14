How To Spend A Rainy Day In Syracuse

When it rains in Central New York, you don't have to totally cancel any sort of plans. In Syracuse, there are plenty of tourist style things you could do inside.

1) The Most

The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology is a hands-on science and technology museum for people of all ages and includes the Silverman Planetarium and the only domed IMAX® theater in New York State. Why not visit The Most?

2) Corning Museum Of Glass

The Corning Museum of Glass is a not-for-profit museum dedicated to telling the story of a single material: glass. There are plenty of hands on fun that takes place indoors.

3) Movie Tavern

Why not enjoy a movie at the Movie Tavern? All Movie Taverns feature a great selection of food and drink including alcoholic beverages, which are delivered to your seat in the auditorium.