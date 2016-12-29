Winter driving can be extremely dangerous if you don't take the proper steps to make sure you're safe. Even though you may have been driving for a long time, we could all use a refresher.

AAA has provided very helpful tips to remember while driving during the winter. REMEMBER, be cautious while driving in any adverse weather:

1) Avoid driving while you’re fatigued. Getting the proper amount of rest before taking on winter weather tasks reduces driving risks.

2) Never run a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

3) Make certain your tires are properly inflated.

4) Keep your gas tank at least half full.

5) If possible, avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy and snowy weather.

6) Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, sand).

7) Always look and steer where you want to go.

8) Use your seat belt every time you get into your vehicle."

Please be safe driving in the snow, and don't rush.

