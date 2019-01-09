How To Get Free Beer For A Year

Goose Island is offering free beer for a year if you can make a 43-yard Field Goal. Are you up for the challenge?

Goose Island , part of the Anheuser-Busch family, is attempting to save face for Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey as he missed a field goal that would have won the game for them on Sunday.

The Chicago Tribune reports "the Bears lost a heartbreaker of a playoff game, as kicker Cody Parkey’s 43-yard field goal attempt clanged off the goal posts — twice — to end what had been a promising season."

Chicago’s oldest brewery announced on social media Monday night that it would do its part to help fans understand the difficulty of nailing a 43-yard field goal. Those who can do it will win a free case of beer for a year.

So, If you happen to be in Chicago on Saturday afternoon 1/12/19, Goose Island will have a field goal in front of its brewery at 1800 W. Fulton St. Signups to kick will run from noon until 1 p.m. with kicking starting at 1 p.m.

The Chicago Tribune says the “beer for a year” deal amounts to a free case of a different Goose Island beer each week, chosen by the brewery. (No, beer nerds, Goose Island’s legendary Bourbon County Stout will not be involved.)

Who's up for a road trip? Anyone?

