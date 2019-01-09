How Much Snow is Expected With Latest Winter Storm in CNY?

The National Weather Service ( NWS ) out of Binghamton has issued Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings for central New York. How much snow will you get?

CNY will experience very strong winds gusting over 50 MPH with rain changing to wet snow in parts of Central New York this morning. The persistent lake enhanced snow will bring various ranges of accumulation up to a foot.

... WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHERE... Oneida, Seneca, Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, and Otsego

Counties.

* WHAT... Lake effect snow expected. Blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches expected the heaviest north. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHEN... Until 7 PM EST Thursday.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

... WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON...

... WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHERE... Onondaga, Madison, and Southern Cayuga counties including the cities of Auburn, Syracuse, Hamilton, and Oneida

* WHAT... Snow and blowing snow expected. Heavy lake effect snow

expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches through 4 PM today, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph causing blowing snow. Additional lake effect snow of 4 to 9 inches expected 4 PM this afternoon through 7 PM Thursday.

* WHEN... For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 4 PM EST this afternoon to 7 PM EST Thursday.

Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes.

... WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST

THURSDAY...

* WHERE... Southern Herkimer County Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Dolgeville

* WHAT... Snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 4 to

8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHEN... Until 7 AM EST Thursday.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

Extended NWS Forcast:

Today: Snow. Areas of blowing snow between noon and 2 pm. High near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Tonight: Snow, mainly before 3 am, then a chance of snow showers after 3 am. Areas of blowing snow before 8 pm. Low around 20. West wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday: Snow likely before noon, then a chance of snow showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 22. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -8. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 14. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 18.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22.

Winter Weather Preparation: