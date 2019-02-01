Ultraviolet Is Shutting Down. How Do I Keep My Movies?

It was announced this week that UltraViolet, the cloud-based movie locker, is shutting down by July 31. If you want to maintain access to your library, read on.

For years, Blu-ray fans have gotten those little slips of paper inside their purchases containing digital codes redeemable at a site called Ultraviolet. The service itself was sort of confusing to use, because you had to access your saved movies at one of the company’s partner retailers. You’d log on, enter your code, and then your movie would be added to your digital library — but you could only watch it at Vudu or FandangoNOW or other affiliated retailers.

But now UltraViolet is going away. A message on its website says it will cease operation on July 31, 2019. If you’re like me, you’ve got dozens of these UltraViolet movies you’ve collected through the years. (My personal library includes Punch-Drunk Love , Ghostbusters , Mad Max: Fury Road , Adaptation. , the Tim Burton Batman , and the entire Fast & Furious franchise — in other words, some really good titles, I’d like to keep.)

The good news is that UltraViolet says you will be able to access the “majority” of your library after July 31. Before then, though, here’s what you have to do to ensure your UltraViolet titles don’t vanish.

Step 1: Log in to MyUV.com , and click “Retailer Services” and make sure your UltraViolet library is linked to at least one retailer. Follow the steps that come up to link your library.

Step 2: Do NOT unlink your UltraViolet library from any of the connected retailers before the service shuts down on July 31. The UltraViolet website claims that “UltraViolet and retailers will be working together to maximize your continued access to movies and TV shows.”

Here are the retailers currently listed on the UltraViolet website:

FandangoNow

Kaleidescape

Paramount Movies

Verizon FIOS

Vudu

Link up (and don’t disconnect) and you’re all set. I’ve personally connected my UltraViolet library to three different retailers, and I’ll be closely monitoring how this transition goes. If we get more guidance or tips before July 31, we’ll pass them along.